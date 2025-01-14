Two Coloured Cobs Left Behind by Cruel Owner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Horses and Ponies Protection Association’s (HAPPA) intervention, two coloured cob horses left behind and forgotten by their cruel owner now have the second chance they deserve.

Maximus and Bruno’s ordeal began when their owner vanished without a trace, leaving them on rented land. For some time, the kind landowners did their best to look after them, but as time passed, it became clear they began to struggle to meet the horses’ needs. A caring neighbour stepped in and contacted HAPPA. As soon as the cry for help was received HAPPA’s Equine Inspectors came to the aid of the two neglected horses.

HAPPA’s Head of Equine Operations, Amanda Berry, explains, “What the attending Equine Inspector found, on responding to the call for help, was heartbreaking, two horses, abandoned and in desperate need of professional care. Using the Control of Horses Act 2015, we were able to step in and bring them both to safety. Their hooves were overgrown, their teeth needed urgent attention, and they were both overweight from a poor diet. But despite everything they had been through, their spirits remained strong. Now, they’re beginning their journey to recovery with our expert Equine Care Team looking after them every step of the way.”

The team at HAPPA are sure that these two handsome horses, at twelve years old, will go on to make a full recovery in their care and go on to find forever homes on the Charity’s rehoming scheme. Their story is a powerful reminder of the responsibility that comes with owning horses. Abandoning animals not only leaves them vulnerable but also places a heavy burden on those left to care for them. At HAPPA, we’re here to make sure no horse is forgotten, but we can’t do it alone.

Maximus and Bruno

Horse abandonment is on the rise, HAPPA is facing an abandonment epidemic, the Charity will continue to be a safety net for those that need them the most. Contribute towards the vital work of the Charity, Giving a Second Chance to Horses just like Maximum and Bruno www.happa.org.uk/donate/