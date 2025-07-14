Twice the thrills this summer with Alton Towers’ second day free deal

Families looking to make the most of their summer getaway can now enjoy an extra day of fun for free at Alton Towers Resort, with the theme park’s latest offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal includes an overnight stay at the resort, full entry to the theme park, plus a completely free second day of thrills, giving guests the chance to double the adventure and make twice the memories.

Available to book for stays between 7th July and 31st August, it’s the perfect treat to make this summer holiday one to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this short break package, guests will enjoy an overnight stay at the resort complete with a delicious breakfast to fuel the day ahead, plus access to nine holes of Extraordinary Golf.

Runaway Mine Train, Alton Towers Resort

Evening entertainment awaits hotel guests, while free car parking makes for a stress-free stay.

The next day, head back into the theme park to face your fears on Nemesis Reborn, explore the UK’s only CBeebies Land and experience the heart-pounding excitement of 2025’s newest ride, Toxicator.

It’s the perfect chance to soak up all the fun, laughter and magic Alton Towers Resort has to offer - but with twice the time to enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book this fantastic short break package from £57pp, which includes entry to the Theme Park and a second day completely free when you stay before 31st August 2025. Staying at Alton Towers Resort also includes a delicious breakfast, free entry to Extraordinary Golf and free parking.

To find out more and book your break, visit www.altontowers.com.

*Terms and conditions apply.