TUI and Houndshill Shopping Centre help make booking your next holiday a breeze!

Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool has announced TUI, the largest global travel and leisure company will be opening their new store at the shopping centre on Friday 29th November 2024.

The new TUI store is prominently positioned at the Victoria Street West entrance of Houndshill Shopping Centre, adjacent to other well-known brands such as Sketchers, Café Nero, Smiggle, and The Perfume Shop. The strategic location aims to maximise foot traffic and visibility, making it a prime spot for attracting customers.

TUI’s new store opening will feature several special launch promotions designed to attract customers. The store will be staffed by a team of six travel experts ready to offer visitors advice on booking holidays, support for existing bookings, travel money exchange, insurance services, and more. This comprehensive suite of services ensures that customers will have access to all their travel needs in one convenient location.

Emma Threlfall, Centre Manager at Houndshill, said: “We are thrilled to welcome TUI into the centre and are looking forward to seeing their extensive offer of products and services being available to our loyal shoppers in Blackpool”.

TUI Regional Sales Manager Steph Curson said: "We’re thrilled to be opening our new store at Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool. This location allows us to connect with the local community in a convenient and vibrant setting, offering personalized travel advice and inspiring more customers to discover their perfect holiday. We’re especially looking forward to meeting new customers and helping them turn their dream getaways into reality."

Robin Didier, Asset Manager at NewRiver, shares, “Houndshill stands as the premier retail destination in Blackpool, making it the perfect home for TUI amidst our vibrant mix of national and independent retailers, from Flannels, Frasers, NEXT, Primark to UIKO, and Amparo. Their presence will no doubt elevate the centre and we are committed to continually diversifying our offerings at Houndshill, ensuring we meet the needs of every shopper who walks through our doors."