Travel review: Quirkiness and good times await at Aldwark Manor

If you like the quirky things in life, you'll love Aldwark Manor. It’s pretty clear from the moment you swing into the sweeping driveway and through the gorgeous grounds that your stay is going to be fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lakes with foundations and waterfalls, the striking manor house - even a vintage double decker bus - all add to those important first impressions. And you'll find many examples of where the designers have had a high old time adding splashes of personality such as the wall art, brass hands for door handles and even the topiary outside in the grounds.

The estate is tucked away in the heart of North Yorkshire’s Vale of York, with 200 acres of parkland bordered by the River Ure. It’s been reported that a lot of money has been spent on this place recently and it’s still going on with a major return of the spa area. Sadly it meant we were greeted by a bit of scaffolding and a fair few diggers but it was all in one area so no big deal for us. The view outside of our third floor room, however, was beautiful as was the room itself - again with lovely little touches such as tiny bottles of fresh milk and Molton Brown products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We ate at Elements and the food was well cooked and beautifully presented. Although the view outside is wonderful, if you're facing inside the restaurant you'll find that nature has been brought inside too, in the form of a giant fake tree.

Entrance to the main restaurant

If you’re planning to play golf, you’ll particularly enjoy the back nine with the holes threading their way through mature trees and over water features including the river itself for the men on the 14th. It's a reasonably challenging course, a little ragged round some of the edges, but good fun all the same. The golf staff were really accommodating. I can't see how you can't enjoy yourself here. The interior is very elegant but with that memorable splash of character, the bar and other public areas feeling inviting and your room will impress you. Perfect for a weekend break.