Trams and buses to keep Blackpool moving during spectacular show

By Martin Farrow
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 16:48 BST
When the skies above the Fylde Coast light up this weekend for the first round of the World Fireworks Championships, Blackpool Transport will be boosting services to keep the town moving during the spectacular show.

An enhanced tram timetable will be in operation on Saturday, September 13, with mainline services running from every 12 minutes from 6.00 pm. An additional ‘shuttle’ tram will also run from every 24 minutes between North Station and Little Bispham for connections to all mainline stops between Starr Gate and Fleetwood.

“As well as maintaining the link to the national rail system, this temporary arrangement will help us to improve capacity on the most popular section of the tramway during what promises to be an extremely busy evening,” explained Jamie Swift, Head of Commercial at Blackpool Trams.

“From 6.30 pm on Saturday, buses will also run to their temporary ‘illuminations diversions’ timetable, which sees diversions in place on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Extra trams during Fireworks Championship.placeholder image
Extra trams during Fireworks Championship.

“The arrangements have been carefully planned to ensure we can maintain a frequent and reliable service for both visitors and residents as tens of thousands of people descend on Blackpool for the first of a series of fabulous firework displays planned for the coming weeks.”

While a team from India, previous winners of the championship, will be showcasing their pyrotechnic skills on Saturday, further rounds are scheduled for September 27 and October 11, and more information can be found here.

Further information on bus and tram travel during the championships can be found here.

