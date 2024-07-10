Tractor drives fundraising for Rosemere at show
The blue cab on 270 model with power steering was put up for auction by the show’s organiser and host, Wharles crop farmer David Martin.
David is a collector of vintage tractors and farm machinery. Since 2018, David has auctioned off a tractor at the annual June show from his own collection for Rosemere Cancer Foundation. He also donates stand space at the Salwick Road event to the charity, which this year it used for a tombola stall.
Funds raised by the stall were added to the money from the tractor sale and that gifted by members of Wigan Ukulele Band. As in previous years, the band donated its show performance fee plus invited an appreciative audience to donate to a bucket collection for the charity.
Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to David for the support he gives us. The Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show is a much loved local event that families look forward to attending year on year. It’s always very busy and this year, it was exceptionally so.
“One of the highlights is the Sunday afternoon tractor auction, which always draws a big crowd. There can’t be many charities gifted a tractor annually. We are blown away by David’s generosity. We are also very grateful to Wigan Ukulele Band, which is a show favourite, for its support and to everyone who chanced their luck on our tombola.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk
