Tractor drives fundraising for Rosemere at show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The auction of a mid 1970s Leyland tractor at this year’s Fylde Vintage Steam & Farm Show raised £1,700 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation to take the total donations raised for the charity at the event to in excess of £2,800.

The blue cab on 270 model with power steering was put up for auction by the show’s organiser and host, Wharles crop farmer David Martin.

David is a collector of vintage tractors and farm machinery. Since 2018, David has auctioned off a tractor at the annual June show from his own collection for Rosemere Cancer Foundation. He also donates stand space at the Salwick Road event to the charity, which this year it used for a tombola stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funds raised by the stall were added to the money from the tractor sale and that gifted by members of Wigan Ukulele Band. As in previous years, the band donated its show performance fee plus invited an appreciative audience to donate to a bucket collection for the charity.

David with the tractor that he donated for auction at this year’s Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to David for the support he gives us. The Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show is a much loved local event that families look forward to attending year on year. It’s always very busy and this year, it was exceptionally so.

“One of the highlights is the Sunday afternoon tractor auction, which always draws a big crowd. There can’t be many charities gifted a tractor annually. We are blown away by David’s generosity. We are also very grateful to Wigan Ukulele Band, which is a show favourite, for its support and to everyone who chanced their luck on our tombola.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad