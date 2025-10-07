Tools of the Trade for 100 years

In celebration of this occasion a group of former employees and directors have created an "on-line" archive documenting the full history of the company. Former employees, customers and suppliers are invited to contribute their own memories of the company. The on-line archive can be found at www.sparchive.org.

The Sykes-Pickavant story started in 1921, with the J W Pickavant Company in Birmingham. The earliest products were motor accessories and car bodies for vehicles like the Ford Model T. The company was a regular exhibitor to the British Motor Shows in White City, Olympia and Earl's Court. One of the earliest employees was a salesman from the Fylde called Joe Sykes who went on to start his own business, J F Sykes, in the area, and importing Tools from the USA.

J F Sykes & J W Pickavant were "friendly" competitors throughout the war time period and through into the late 1960's. However, overlapping product ranges and a need for J W P to relocate created the opportunity for the two companies to merge in late 1968 and consolidate operations in the newly built premises in Kilnhouse Lane.

For the next 30 years the newly formed Sykes-Pickavant Ltd enjoyed increasing success, both in the UK market and in over 60 Export markets, including Australia and New Zealand. The company provided many and varied employment opportunities for the local community with some families working for the business through 3 generations. At it's peak, nearly 300 people worked at the Kilnhouse Lane office, factory and warehouse, and it's estimated that many more than 500 were employed during the life of the company in Lancashire.

Until the 1980's the company remained in the ownership of the 2 families who created the business but in 1988 it became a PLC. This offered an opportunity for external investors and in 1996 Facom Tools, a very large French company, took over Sykes-Pickavant. Operations from Kilnhouse Lane continued as normal for a few years but in due course Facom were purchased by the American giant Stanley Tools. Stanley are a hand tool company and the SP business didn't fit their business model, thus providing an opportunity for a small management team to undertake an MBO and to re-create a fully independent Sykes-Pickavant Ltd once more, albeit relocated to Staffordshire.

Sykes-Pickavant is a rare "survivor" business from the very earliest days of the UK Motor Industry and the SPArchive team are on a mission to ensure this unique legacy is documented. Negotiations are underway to ensure the rare archive materials are conserved through donation to a National Motor Museum.

1 . Contributed Sykes-Pickavant enjoyed a close relationship with local sports car manufacturer, TVR. The company sponsored the popular "Tuscan Challenge" in the 1990's. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The Sykes-Pickavant range comprised both "traditional" automotive service tools as well as in house designed electronic diagnostic tools. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed 1926 Olympia Motor Show Stand The J W Pickavant product range started with accessories for vehicles such as the Model T Ford Photo: Submitted Photo Sales