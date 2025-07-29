Toms Trek - Charity Fund Raiser for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital

Tom is doing a bike ride from Kendal to Fleetwood. To help raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. The hospital that helped save his life after being hit by a police car whilst crossing the road.

Hello! My name is Tom, and I am 13 years old. I want to tell you a little story about something that happened to me—and why I’m now doing something very special to say thank you.

When I was 11 years old, I was crossing the road at the traffic lights when I was hit by a police car. I don’t remember much after that because I ended up in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, in a coma, with a serious brain injury.

The amazing doctors and nurses at Alder Hey looked after me and helped me to heal and slowly recover to get back to being my normal fun loving, cheeky, happy outgoing person that I was before my accident.

Then and now

It is now two years since my accident, and I want to do something to say thank you to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital as they helped save my life. So, I’ve decided to do a bike ride from Fleetwood to Kendal to raise money for Alder Hey so they can keep helping other children just like they helped me.

I along with friends and family will be cycling from Fleetwood to Kendal which is approximately 44 miles. The bike ride should take around 4 hours to complete.

If you can, please support my bike ride. Every donation no matter how small will go straight to Alder Hey to help buy equipment, toys, and provide support for families who are going through a similar situation as my family, and I went through.

Any support will be greatly appreciated.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/thomas-white-13?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=WA&utm_campaign=015