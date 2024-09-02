Thornton duo degree programme joy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two sixth form students from Thornton have been awarded places on Blackpool headquartered building services engineering company, Ameon’s acclaimed degree apprenticeship programme for 2024.

Nathan Osborne, a former student of Blackpool Sixth Form College and Aton Salem of AKS Lytham, both 18, from Thornton, have joined Ameon’s programme this September, which sees the duo embark on five-years of study towards the BEng honour’s degree, whilst working in salaried positions within the business.

Ameon’s latest would be engineers were inspired to follow a career with the company during visits to the business’ HQ by their respective schools’ sixth forms. And both have carefully weighed the option of full time university study against the degree apprenticeship route, before opting for the latter.

Currently, the UK has a shortage of engineers, which, according to The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board, could result in a loss to the industry, due to retirement, of over 90,000 by 2026 - a figure representing 20% of the UK’s current engineering workforce. As a consequence, programme’s such as Ameon’s are vitally important for attracting more young people to the profession.

Ameon director, David Connor (centre), welcomes Nathan (left) and Aton to the degree programme.

Welcoming them to the programme, Ameon’s design director, David Connor, who was the first to graduate from the scheme in 2011, commented: “It is encouraging to see such interest in our programme from some of the brightest students in the region, and it’s refreshing to see their own sixth form careers’ advisers acknowledge that degree apprenticeships are every bit as educationally rigorous as full time university study, which is why more employers are adopting this path for recruitment.

“Our latest recruits, Nathan and Aton, know they have a career pathway with us, as they look at the progression of our graduates from the programme, me included, who have now joined the Ameon board. They also understand that by the time of graduation they will have received a competitive salary for five years, acquired valuable technical skills and commercial knowledge, and most importantly not be laboured by student debt. From their perspective, this route to an honour’s degree has many advantages.”