Thornton-Cleveleys charity among five to benefit from Lancashire developer's Easter egg donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire-headquartered housing developer Breck Homes has delivered 790 easter eggs to five children’s charities across its current areas of development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The total represents one egg per plot at its eight active sites across the North and West Midlands: two sites at Bourne Road in Thornton-Cleveleys; Wharton Road in Winsford; Broughton Road and Stoneley Road in Crewe; Sidgreaves Lane in Preston as well as High Street and Knutton Lane, both in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

All the charities selected by Breck focus on creating memories for children who are unwell, going through a difficult time or in need of additional support. The 790 have been divided equally among the five charities, meaning each organisation has received 158 eggs.

The charities chosen are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breck's donation to Kindness Counts

Kindness Counts UK, an anti-bullying charity based in Thornton-Cleveleys which provides resources and experiences to promote kindness in schools and other environments

Alice Charity, which supports vulnerable and disadvantaged families across Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme, including by providing emergency food and resources as well as toddler and parent playgroups

Ruby’s Fund, which provides support to children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Cheshire East including through its community café and soft play area, as well as by offering short breaks for SEND children

Holly’s Hearts, a Wigan based charity which creates happy memories for children with cancer and their families by providing gifts, experiences and respite breaks

Tiny Steps, which provides support to young people with additional needs and their families in the Northwich and Winsford areas, including raising funds to open a sensory centre and SEN sessions

Breck delivered all Easter eggs directly to the charities in time for Easter.

Andy Garnett, director, Breck, said: “The people that live in the areas where Breck builds homes are at the heart of what we do as a company and Breck’s staff also live and work in many of these areas, so we’ve selected charities we know make a real impact to these local communities.

“The donation is a token of our appreciation for these organisations and just a small way of bringing some Easter joy to people in these areas who might need it.”

Breck's donation to Kindness Counts

Breck was formed in Lancashire in 2020 and specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 250 units for registered affordable housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between 10 and 50 units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight active developments include schemes on behalf of Jigsaw Homes Group, Torus, Places for People, Progress Housing Group and Aspire Housing.

Michelle Carter, founder and chairlady, Kindness Counts, said: “With the support and generous donations from our supporting business Breck Homes, lots of school children along the Fylde coast will be able to have a fabulous Easter again this year. Thanks to Breck for the continued support of Kindness Counts UK along with all our schools in our communities.”

Heather Sheldon, CEO, Alice Charity, said: “This amazing donation has really helped us bring smiles to the faces of lots of children. The support shown to the local community is outstanding and we look forward to working with the company again in the future.”