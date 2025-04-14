The Worlds Most Extreme Circus

A rare and unique opportunity to see Circus Insane is coming to Blackpool. Officially noted as the World's most extreme circus. Deemed too extreme and consequently banned by all UK television stations, numerous venues and even two countries.

This International freak show is the real deal. There are no illusions, no fake blood. Everything you see is very real!

Not only is Circus Insane a unique and rare show to see, but this new show is appearing exclusively at Blackpool's legendary rock venue 'The Tache' for three nights from Saturday 24th May.

Tickets are on sale now from:

www.circusinsane.com

4 . Contributed Block Head, and the only performer to do the act with 2 power drills in to the head. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

6 . Contributed Unique, rare and exclusive to Blackpool this May Photo: Submitted Photo Sales