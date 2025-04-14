The Worlds Most Extreme Circus

Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 08:16 BST
No illusions! No fake blood! Everything you see in this show is very real!

A rare and unique opportunity to see Circus Insane is coming to Blackpool. Officially noted as the World's most extreme circus. Deemed too extreme and consequently banned by all UK television stations, numerous venues and even two countries.

Not only is Circus Insane a unique and rare show to see, but this new show is appearing exclusively at Blackpool's legendary rock venue 'The Tache' for three nights from Saturday 24th May.

Tickets are on sale now from:

www.circusinsane.com

Chainsaw in the Face

Chainsaw in the Face Photo: Submitted

Human Chopping Board

Human Chopping Board Photo: Submitted

Suffocation

Suffocation Photo: Submitted

Block Head, and the only performer to do the act with 2 power drills in to the head.

Block Head, and the only performer to do the act with 2 power drills in to the head. Photo: Submitted

Straight Jacket Escape

Straight Jacket Escape Photo: Submitted

Unique, rare and exclusive to Blackpool this May

Unique, rare and exclusive to Blackpool this May Photo: Submitted

