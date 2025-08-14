The Ultimate Ladies’ Night Show is Coming to The Cre8iv Little Theatre
The show, titled "Unchained," promises an exhilarating mix of entertainment, featuring world-renowned male entertainers, hilarious drag queens, and even death-defying circus acts. It’s a fast-paced, interactive experience that has captivated audiences across the UK, and now it's Thornton-Cleveleys' turn to be swept away in the excitement.
"We wanted to bring a show to the area that is more than just a typical performance," said a spokesperson for the event. "This show is hot, it's hilarious, and it's all about celebrating with your friends, no matter who you are or who you love."
The event is designed to be a perfect occasion for hen parties, birthday celebrations, or simply a long-overdue night out. Attendees are encouraged to let loose and get ready to participate in the fun.
Tickets for the show are available for both general admission and VIP, with prices starting from just £10. The doors open at 7pm, and the show kicks off at 8pm, so be sure to arrive early to get the best seats and enjoy the full experience.
The Cre8iv Little Theatre is the perfect intimate venue to host this sensational show. With its welcoming atmosphere, it provides the ideal setting for a night of laughter, excitement, and shared memories. Don't miss this opportunity to see why The Ultimate Ladies’ Night Show has become a national sensation.
* What: The Ultimate Ladies’ Night Show Presents: Unchained (18+)
* When: This Saturday, August 16th
* Where: The Cre8iv Little Theatre, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys
* Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM, Show starts at 8:00 PM
* Tickets: Available online and at the door, with prices from just £10.
The Ultimate Ladies’ Night Show is a touring performance that is celebrated for its diverse and inclusive cast and audience. It features a unique blend of male striptease, drag, and circus acts, creating an experience that is both captivating and hilarious.
The Cre8iv Little Theatre is a community-focused venue in Thornton-Cleveleys that hosts a variety of events, from touring shows to local productions. It is a hub for arts and entertainment in the local area.
BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW
www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night