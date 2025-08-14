The Ultimate Ladies’ Night Show is Coming to The Cre8iv Little Theatre

THORNTON-CLEVELEYS – Get ready for a night of high-energy entertainment as The Ultimate Ladies’ Night Show arrives at The Cre8iv Little Theatre this Saturday, August 16th. This isn't your average girls' night out; it's a spectacle designed to thrill, delight, and empower everyone aged 18 and over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, titled "Unchained," promises an exhilarating mix of entertainment, featuring world-renowned male entertainers, hilarious drag queens, and even death-defying circus acts. It’s a fast-paced, interactive experience that has captivated audiences across the UK, and now it's Thornton-Cleveleys' turn to be swept away in the excitement.

"We wanted to bring a show to the area that is more than just a typical performance," said a spokesperson for the event. "This show is hot, it's hilarious, and it's all about celebrating with your friends, no matter who you are or who you love."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is designed to be a perfect occasion for hen parties, birthday celebrations, or simply a long-overdue night out. Attendees are encouraged to let loose and get ready to participate in the fun.

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show

Tickets for the show are available for both general admission and VIP, with prices starting from just £10. The doors open at 7pm, and the show kicks off at 8pm, so be sure to arrive early to get the best seats and enjoy the full experience.

The Cre8iv Little Theatre is the perfect intimate venue to host this sensational show. With its welcoming atmosphere, it provides the ideal setting for a night of laughter, excitement, and shared memories. Don't miss this opportunity to see why The Ultimate Ladies’ Night Show has become a national sensation.

* What: The Ultimate Ladies’ Night Show Presents: Unchained (18+)

* When: This Saturday, August 16th

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Where: The Cre8iv Little Theatre, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys

* Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM, Show starts at 8:00 PM

* Tickets: Available online and at the door, with prices from just £10.

The Ultimate Ladies’ Night Show is a touring performance that is celebrated for its diverse and inclusive cast and audience. It features a unique blend of male striptease, drag, and circus acts, creating an experience that is both captivating and hilarious.

The Cre8iv Little Theatre is a community-focused venue in Thornton-Cleveleys that hosts a variety of events, from touring shows to local productions. It is a hub for arts and entertainment in the local area.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW

www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night