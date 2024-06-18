The Stars are Stepping Out to support local drama production
Freeview channel 276
As previously reported, Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Steve Royle will be joining the cast for a special guest appearance on Thursday 20th June, and now it has been announced that Eastender’s Cheryl Fergison will also be appearing on opening night, Wednesday 19th June and BBC Radio Presenter and Grand Theatre Panto Star Hayley Kay will be appearing on Friday 21st June.
Jodie Prenger and Hayley Tamaddon have both recorded videos of support and Loose Women star, Coleen Nolan sent her best wishes to the cast saying, “I wish you the best of luck and I’m sure it will be brilliant!”
The award-winning popular comedy play was written in 1984 and so is celebrating its 40th anniversary year. It was most recently staged professionally in the West End starring Amanda Holden and the 1991 film starred Liza Minnelli and Julie Walters. The story centres around 7 women and 1 man who attend weekly tap dance classes, their dance teacher and the class pianist.
A company spokesperson said “ we are overwhelmed with the level of support and encouragement received by some of our most loved local celebrities who give so much of their time to help groups and charities in their own towns. Their involvement is just the icing on the cake to what we know will be a hilariously wonderful production. We do so hope the local community get behind us and book tickets!”
A celebrity guest appearance on the final performance Saturday 22nd June, has yet to be disclosed. Tickets can be booked via the Lowther website or by telephoning the box office on 01253 794221. Ends
