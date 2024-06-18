The Stars are Stepping Out to support local drama production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local celebrities join the cast of Stepping Out at Lowther Pavilion to celebrate 40th anniversary

As previously reported, Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Steve Royle will be joining the cast for a special guest appearance on Thursday 20th June, and now it has been announced that Eastender’s Cheryl Fergison will also be appearing on opening night, Wednesday 19th June and BBC Radio Presenter and Grand Theatre Panto Star Hayley Kay will be appearing on Friday 21st June.

Jodie Prenger and Hayley Tamaddon have both recorded videos of support and Loose Women star, Coleen Nolan sent her best wishes to the cast saying, “I wish you the best of luck and I’m sure it will be brilliant!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning popular comedy play was written in 1984 and so is celebrating its 40th anniversary year. It was most recently staged professionally in the West End starring Amanda Holden and the 1991 film starred Liza Minnelli and Julie Walters. The story centres around 7 women and 1 man who attend weekly tap dance classes, their dance teacher and the class pianist.

Cast of Lytham 40th Anniversary Stepping Out

A company spokesperson said “ we are overwhelmed with the level of support and encouragement received by some of our most loved local celebrities who give so much of their time to help groups and charities in their own towns. Their involvement is just the icing on the cake to what we know will be a hilariously wonderful production. We do so hope the local community get behind us and book tickets!”