The Salvation Army offers a warm winter welcome as icy temperatures see budgets squeezed

The Salvation Army in Blackpool is helping members of the community that are struggling with the cost of living to get through the winter weather that is sweeping Lancashire.

As temperatures remain low, the church and community centre on Dorset Street, in the south of the town, is opening its doors and offering a space for people to keep warm in a bid to escape the arctic blast as temperatures remaining low.

The warm hub, known locally as Midweekers, is open every Tuesday from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm and people attending can enjoy friendly conversation, board games, jigsaws, newspapers and books.

Captain Naomi Clifton, church leader for The Salvation Army churches in Blackpool, said: “Times continue to be tough for members of our community and at the end of last year we saw a lot of local people struggling to make ends meet. For some, Christmas stretched budgets and now the cold weather is forcing household heating to be turned up and people on the lowest of incomes are at a very real risk of being pushed further into poverty.

The Salvation Army offers a winter welcome in Blackpool as temperatures remain low.

“Midweekers offers a space for people to come and be warm while also enjoying activities and pleasant company. When the temperatures suddenly drop the very frightening choice of choosing between heating homes and putting food on the table becomes a worrying reality and it’s a choice we feel that no one should have to make. We aim to provide a friendly, warm and welcoming space at the coldest of times.”

The Salvation Army also has a church and community centre on Raikes Parade within Blackpool which offers a homeless drop in, The Bridge Project, that operates four days a week, Monday to Friday (excluding Wednesdays), 52 weeks of the year. Clients have access to showering and laundry facilities, clothing support, telephones, signposting to partner organisations such as housing and the job centre and a hot and healthy meal with a drink.