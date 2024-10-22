The Salvation Army celebrates 140 years of service to Blackpool community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A church and charity dedicated to supporting the needs of the local community has celebrated 140 years of serving the people of Blackpool and the surrounding areas.

The Salvation Army Blackpool marked the milestone at an anniversary service on Sunday at its church and community centre located on Raikes Parade which opened its doors to serve and support the local community in Blackpool and across the Fylde Coast in October 1884.

Being part of Blackpool for longer than the Blackpool Tower, which opened in 1894, and South Pier, which opened in 1893, The Salvation Army now operates a parent and toddlers’ group, affectionately named Shining Stars, a friendship group to tackle social isolation, practical support of food and clothing, a drop-in day centre, The Bridge Project, for people experiencing homelessness and provides a worship service on a Sunday. The Salvation Army Blackpool band is also a key feature out and about within the community over the Christmas period.

Withstanding two world wars and continuing to operate through a global pandemic, The Salvation Army in Blackpool has seen a number of programmes run from its church and community centre over the years, all dedicated to serving a variety of people including those suffering social exclusion, people who are vulnerable, homeless and more recently those on the lowest of incomes as the cost of living crisis continues to push people into poverty.

The Salvation Army on Raikes Parade, Blackpool.

Church leaders of The Salvation Army Blackpool, Captains John and Naomi Clifton, took up leadership of the church and community centre in 2021. Captain Naomi said: “We are delighted to have reached this magnificent milestone of 140 years of The Salvation Army in Blackpool. As a church it's important to us that we put our faith into action and this weekend we've celebrated the impact that generations of our members have had by serving our local community.”

To mark the milestone, the leaders of The Salvation Army in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Commissioners Jenine and Paul Main, attended the anniversary service in Blackpool on Sunday, October 20th.

Captain Naomi added: “We want to thank our Commissioners, Jenine and Paul Main for leading us in celebrating this weekend and were glad to welcome them to Blackpool. As a church, The Salvation Army is deeply committed to the communities where we worship, adapting to serve the needs of local people by offering practical support and spiritual advice. As we begin this next chapter of our history, we will continue to be there for those in our community who need our support."

The Salvation Army was founded in London’s East End in 1865 by William and Catherine Booth. Today this Christian church and registered charity is active in 132 countries worldwide. Since its early days social action has been central to The Salvation Army’s Christian faith. In 1885 Salvationists successfully campaigned for the age of consent to be raised from 13 to 16 and in 1890 the church and charity opened the UK’s first labour exchange.

In UK and Republic of Ireland The Salvation Army’s work includes more than 650 community churches and social centres offering compassionate support, a listening ear and practical help.