The £10,000 wedding giveaway that changed a Great Harwood couple's lives

Life changing in so many ways – that was how new bride Kirsty Brunt described the £10,000 wedding day that she and her new husband Joe were given last week.

The couple from Great Harwood were selected as the most deserving recipients of the complete bespoke package by judges of a competition hosted by the six companies that came together to offer the prize.

And when the couple woke up the next morning, it meant that March 22 once again became a key date in the lives of the newlyweds.

“Myself and Joe woke up on the March 22 as husband and wife, 12 months to the day that I received my secondary breast cancer diagnosis, and 17 years to the day that our story started,” Kirsty explained.

A first dance for the newlyweds.

“It has definitely been life changing. I'm not sure we'd have ever managed to get round to allocating the time and finances to a wedding - certainly not one as gorgeous as ours was.

“We have three children and I'm actually so glad that we didn't get married before they came along, and that they got to be part of the day.

“My three-year-old especially, I think it has made her year being a 'surprisemaid' - as she calls it!

“Even now it's happened I still can't believe we won a wedding, I feel like we'll never really be able to express our gratitude to everyone involved, who helped make the day happen, it was so special.

The guests celebrate with Joe and Kirsty outside The Alma Inn.

“It's been incredible: winning a wedding definitely improved what started out as one of the worst years of my life.

“One of my guests posted on Facebook that it was one of the best weddings she has ever been to and that if she never went to another wedding again, she would die happy. I think that sums it up.”

The £10,000 bundle that Kirsty and Joe won included:

- The Alma Inn hosting 50 day and evening guests

Joe and Kirsty will never forget their special day.

- Kirsty wearing a stunning Ava Rose Hamilton gown

- Groom Joe sporting a suit from Bridgewater Menswear

- Treatments and laser hair removal from Coco Aesthetics

- Wedding hair for the bride and party by Luke Hearne Stylist

- Imagery of the entire day courtesy of Peter Anslow Photography

The couple worked closely with Emma Jehan, wedding co-ordinator at The Alma Inn, to ensure that every single element was exactly what they wanted.

“The wedding was absolutely stunning, one of the most beautiful days we’ve had at the Alma,” said Emma.

“You could really feel the love between Kirsty and Joe and all the guests there, which is a real testament to what a wonderful couple they are. It was a privilege to be a part of the day, the team had a great time - it didn’t feel like work!”

The couple benefitted from the incredible scenery that surrounds the Alma Inn, which is nestled in the beautiful Pendle countryside near Colne.

“The Alma looked amazing, and several people commented on how there aren't many venues where it's literally stunning countryside and views on every single side of the building,” smiled Kirsty.

As part of the bespoke package, the Alma Inn’s head chef even prepared a special meal for self-confessed “picky eater” and vegetarian Kirsty, who tucked into Moroccan Spiced Tagine with Haloumi, Chickpeas and Chermoula.

It was another part of a day that Kirsty could never have imagined just a couple of years ago.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 whilst pregnant with my third child,” she recalled.

“I had chemotherapy whilst pregnant and, following the safe delivery of my daughter, I had more chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

“A year ago I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, meaning that it has spread to my bones and is deemed to be 'treatable but incurable'.

“I describe myself as 'living with cancer', with an emphasis on the 'living' part.

“I try not to be defined by this, I am currently classed as stable. Hopefully my treatment will continue to work.”

The new Mr and Mrs Brunt now have so much to look back on, totally fitting for a couple whose inspirational story had an incredible impact on the judges who awarded them their £10,000 prize.

“My main memories are that all day everybody laughed, danced, smiled and enjoyed themselves, which was exactly what we wanted,” said Kirsty.

“I often say we're surrounded by laughter, chaos and love, and I think it's fair to say that the day filled the brief.”

