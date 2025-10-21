The North Fylde Photographic Society's guest presenter Lynda Haney

Capture that image

NFPS is delighted to be welcoming back another photographer of wide-ranging experience for the third of our guest presentations of the season: "If it looks like nature, it is nature"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Date: Tuesday, 4 November 2025 | Presenter: Lynda Haney FBPE MPAGB EFIAB | Title of presentation: If it looks like nature, it is nature

Lynda’s presentation centres on how the beauty and diversity of the natural world has inspired her photographic output in landscape, seascape and wildlife genres; her macro images of natural history are equally striking. Lynda not only captures the natural world in its raw magnificence, she uses her creativity to achieve a more abstract interpretation of nature. Visit Lynda’s gallery at purpledaisy.uk and come along to the session to meet the photographer in person.

Venue: church hall, The Church of St Martin and St Hilda, Carleton (adj. Castle Gardens pub) | Time: 19:30 | Entry fee: £2.00 for members / £3.00 for non-members