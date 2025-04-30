The Holiday Village Wins Top Homeworking Agency at TTG Top 50 Travel Agency Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Holiday Village has been crowned Top Homeworking Agency (small) at the prestigious TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2025 awards – a major recognition for a brand that has grown rapidly since its launch in 2018.

Founded by Paula Nuttall as a brand-new concept within the Blackpool-based Travel Village Group, The Holiday Village has gone from strength to strength, offering flexible, remote working opportunities for travel professionals across the UK. Paula developed the homeworking division from a visionary concept to a thriving reality, blending bold entrepreneurial ambition with the heritage, trust, and stability of a long-established family enterprise.

The Travel Village Group is a fourth-generation, family-run travel company that has been trading since 1959, earning a reputation for innovation, service, and integrity in the travel industry. Their retail store on Highfield Road, South Shore, also retained its place in the TTG’s Top 50 travel agencies across UK & Ireland, for a third year running. With over six decades of experience, the group has evolved to include cruise specialists, tour operators, and now, a thriving homeworking network under The Holiday Village banner.

This latest accolade from TTG highlights the Holiday Village’s exceptional support, comprehensive training, and strong sense of community have made it a top choice for independent travel professionals seeking the freedom to work on their own terms—while remaining connected to a purpose-driven collective with national reach and shared values.

Paula and team collect Top Homeworking Agency (small) 2025 award

For Paula and the team, the award is more than industry recognition – it’s a celebration of how far the business has come in just a few short years, and a testament to the strength of a group that continues to innovate while staying true to its family roots.