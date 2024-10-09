Taylor Wimpey supports education and the wider community with materials donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey Manchester has donated nearly 20,000 surplus bricks from its Winnington Village development in Northwich to colleges and a skills centre in and around Manchester. The initiative will enable students to develop practical construction skills and gain hands-on experience for those looking to pursue careers in construction and trade industries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston College and Blackburn College both received 12 packs of 450 bricks and The Growth Company Skills Centre in Stretford, received 20 packs. The bricks were donated both as thanks to the colleges and skills centre which provide Taylor Wimpey with skilled apprentices and also to ensure the unused materials were put to good use by construction students.

Lee Beveridge, AEB Manager and Construction Craft Delivery Manager at The Growth Company Skills Centre, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Taylor Wimpey for the generous contribution of materials. This support plays a vital role in enhancing the educational experience of our students and the donation will significantly impact our ability to provide quality education and resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is partnerships like these that enable us to continue striving for excellence in our academic programmes and extracurricular activities. We deeply appreciate Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to supporting education and fostering the growth and development of our students, this generosity is truly making a difference.”

Students at Preston College

Preston College will be using the bricks in community projects across Lancashire, allowing students to gain invaluable hands-on experience to enhance their skills and employability while also making a positive impact on the local environment by not letting the surplus materials go to waste. These projects will contribute to the development and improvement of local facilities and benefit the wider community.

Additionally, the bricks will play a crucial role during Preston College’s induction week for 16-18 year-olds in September. New students will have the opportunity to work with the materials from day one, building practical skills and fostering a sense of achievement early in their educational journey.

Zac Wilkinson, Assistant Head of Construction and the Built Environment at Preston College, said: “We are immensely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their support and commitment to education and community development with this donation of surplus bricks which will significantly benefit our students and the local community in several ways."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn College will be using the bricks to train apprentices to practise building walls, chimneys and face work among other things.

Blackburn College Tutor, Phil Carter, with apprentice

Donna Gyles, Apprenticeship Area Manager at Blackburn College, said: “We are proud to work in partnership with Taylor Wimpey and are privileged to train their apprentices. We are incredibly grateful to receive this donation of surplus bricks which we will put to good use. It is fantastic that such a large and well-established company is not only helping to develop their own apprentices but also apprentices from smaller firms.

“Having quality work-based materials is vital to our students as these projects help them to develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to be successful in their apprenticeship and progress into their future careers.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are proud to support Preston College, Blackburn College, and The Growth Company Skills Centre in the training of their apprentices. The cost of materials for classes and community projects can be expensive for educational institutions so we are pleased to not only support the growth of students learning valuable trade skills but also ensure these materials are put to good use.”

To find out more information about the Taylor Wimpey homes available, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/