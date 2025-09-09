Taylor Wimpey Manchester has donated £400 to Lancashire Mind, a charity committed to making a positive impact on local people’s mental health, situated close to its Eaves Green development in Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Mind is an independent charity that is affiliated with the national charity, Mind, and delivers life-changing mental health support to adults, children, and young people across Lancashire.

For the past 25 years, Lancashire Mind has been raising its own funds to deliver services including therapy, wellbeing coaching, peer support, workplace wellbeing, and resilience lessons in local schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Broom, Lancashire Mind's Corporate Fundraiser, said: "We are so grateful to Taylor Wimpey for choosing to support Lancashire Mind with this generous donation of £400.

Taylor Wimpey Manchester donates £400 to Lancashire Mind in Chorley

"Without the help of our wonderful supporters, who are always looking to give back to the community, we wouldn't have been able to reach the 7,000 people who accessed our numerous services last year.

"This donation could allow us to answer 20 telephone calls from people in Lancashire who are seeking help during a period of poor mental health, and provide them with vital information and signposting. Our work changes lives, and support like this allows us to keep doing that."

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “Lancashire Mind does such incredible work supporting the local community and beyond, and we’re always looking to support the communities and charities where we have our developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team has worked hard for 25 years in Lancashire to give local people the support they need. Services like this are so important for the wider community to remind them that people are always here to listen and give support when they need it. We hope our donation can assist the team at Lancashire Mind in continuing to offer its incredible service across the region.”

To find out more about Lancashire Mind, please visit http://lancashiremind.org.uk/