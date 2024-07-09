Taylor Wimpey gives boost to Chorley Help The Homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey Manchester has donated £200 to Chorley Help The Homeless to continue its ongoing support for charities in the Chorley area after the recent launch of its Eaves Green development.

Chorley Help The Homeless is local to the housebuilder’s newly launched development, Eaves Green, and is a local independent charity providing support in the Borough of Chorley for over 25 years to those who are homeless, threatened with homelessness or struggling financially. They also act as an advocate on their behalf to ensure they get the support they need to change and/or improve their lives for the better.

The charity, which was founded in 1995, also provides vital food provisions and outreach to address the needs of vulnerable individuals. Through compassionate assistance, they empower those facing homelessness, poverty and mental health challenges.

Gavin Clayton, Staff Member at Chorley Help The Homeless, said: “Thank you so much to Taylor Wimpey for making a kind and generous donation to Chorley Help the Homeless. This will help to support our Food Bank drop-in centre, The Gateway. Three years ago we opened a larger drop-in centre to serve free lunchtime meals in addition to a food bank provision, household supplies, and an advice service for housing, benefits and homelessness support. We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for supporting local community work in Chorley with this donation.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “In the face of the ongoing cost of living crisis, many are navigating challenging circumstances. Some may even be at risk of homelessness, that's why organisations such as Chorley Help The Homeless play a crucial role in ensuring that our local communities receive the support they require. We are delighted to be able to donate towards a cause which provides essential support to those in need during difficult times.”

As an organisation, Chorley Help The Homeless, aims to be a catalyst for change and works tirelessly to change and improve the lives of those in need on a daily basis. Taylor Wimpey's contribution reflects its dedication to supporting the communities and overall areas in which it builds.

For more information about Help The Homeless in Chorley, visit https://www.chorleyhelpthehomeless.org/

