Talented Blackpool dancer lands a place at top theatre school

A gifted student from Blackpool is one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming a professional dancer after securing a place at Liverpool Theatre School.

Isabelle Ogden (18) was accepted onto an elite dance training programme at the prestigious performing arts school following an outstanding audition performance.

The former Montgomery High School pupil, who was just three years old when she first discovered her love of performing, trained at Sylvia Conway Dance Academy before going on to land a place at Liverpool Theatre School.

The centre of excellence has helped shaped the careers of many professional performers, with graduates going on to star in smash-hit shows such as Mamma Mia!, Frozen, SIX, Starlight Express, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

Speaking on her success, Isabelle said: “I was so happy when I found out I’d been given the chance to train at Liverpool Theatre School. My dream is to become a professional dancer, so I feel very privileged to have this incredible opportunity. I’m really excited about training at such a high level.”

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, said: “It’s clear that Isabelle is very talented, she has huge potential to succeed in the industry. We’re thrilled to welcome her to Liverpool Theatre School, where she will have the opportunity to develop her skills, work on her technique and grow as a performer in preparation for her future career.”

Liverpool Theatre School - whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE, as well as TV and musical theatre star Anita Dobson - accepts only the most talented students on its professional training programmes in dance, musical theatre and acting.

The Ofsted ‘outstanding’ performing arts school, which hosts an annual graduate showcase in London’s West End and stages shows at local theatres throughout the year, offers training designed to give young people the skills they need to work in the industry. The centre of excellence encourages applications from diverse backgrounds, providing a number of fully funded places and bursaries to help make high level training more accessible.