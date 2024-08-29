Supermarkets Cheer on Team GB with Paralympics Charity Deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons, have announced a special charity deal following this week’s Paris Paralympic opening ceremony.

This year’s Paralympic Games, taking place from August 28 to September 8, will see Paris hosting the event for the first time in its history. These games will feature 22 sports, including the debut of Para-taekwondo and Para-badminton, promising thrilling competition across the city.

British supermarkets have teamed up with leading giving platform easyfundraising to encourage fans to purchase their Paralympic opening ceremony snacks and drinks through the site to generate free donations for their favourite charities and causes.

Savvy shoppers could be missing out on raising vital money for charities and causes with this free platform. Thousands of pounds of charity cash for free could go unclaimed this month which could help contribute to the success of Team GB in future Paralympics, as many disability sports clubs and bodies are using the platform to raise funds.

Among the athletes to watch are Dame Sarah Storey, Britain’s most successful Paralympian, who will be aiming to add to her staggering tally of 17 gold medals in cycling. Also in the spotlight will be Jonnie Peacock, the two-time Paralympic champion in the T44 100m, is ‘ready to fight’ for a third gold medal and continues to be a beacon of inspiration for many.

Whether you’re planning a Paralympic watch party or simply want to show your support for Team GB, by using this free platform, you’ll be supporting a charity or cause close to your heart at no extra cost.

A huge TV audience is expected during the Paralympics, with viewers tuning in to cheer on Team GB’s extraordinary athletes. The games are expected to be a milestone event, showcasing not just athletic prowess but also the spirit of resilience and inclusivity.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says fans should stock up on their chosen beverages and do any takeaway ordering using their website because good causes will benefit.

“Before you stock up on snacks for a watch party, you should make sure you’re using the easyfundraising platform, so you don’t miss out on a donation to your favourite cause or charity”.

“It doesn’t cost the consumer anything, but it ensures their chosen cause gets some much-needed cash”

Using easyfundraising is simple: just visit their website and join as a supporter, find the cause that you'd like to support and then click out to visit one of the listed retailers. When you make a purchase, a set donation, or percentage of what you spend, will go to your chosen cause, courtesy of the retailer.

Here’s an example of what you could raise from ordering in those opening ceremony refreshments:

· Sainsbury’s: up to £4.50 donation with home delivery

· Tesco: Up to £3 donation

· Just Eat: 2% of your order value goes to a charity or good cause of choice

· Deliveroo: up to a 2.5% in donation

· Ocado: up to a 5% donation

No matter who wins a gold medal, your favourite charity or cause can also take home their own trophy – in the form of a bit of money, when you buy your takeaways or food and drink using the easyfundraising platform.

It’s easy to do and the great thing is it won’t cost you a penny. You can enjoy the Paralympics and let your good cause benefit too!