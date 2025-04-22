Supermarket staff and customers remember cafe team leader in gift to hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and customers of Booths supermarket in Poulton-le-Fylde have donated £883.93 to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity to be spent on a project or projects to benefit patients on the Critical Care Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital.

They made their donation in memory of Karen Taylor, who had worked as a team leader in the store’s café for a number of years until her passing just over a year ago. Karen had been treated on the unit.

Store manager James Maddison-Neill presented the charity’s fundraising manager Joanna Allitt with a cheque for the amount, which was raised through the store’s book table. Staff and customers can leave read books on the table for others to take in return for a donation.

It was the second time the book table had been used to raise funds in Karen’s name for the Critical Care Unit and takes the total amount gifted by the store in her memory to£2,268.34.

Poulton-le-Fylde’s Booths manager James Maddison-Neill presents Lancashire Teaching Hospital Charity’s Joanna Allitt with the donation raised in memory of café team leader Karen Taylor through the store’s book table

Joanna said: “Karen was a much loved colleague, who was also very popular among her café customers. Thank you to everyone who donated in Karen’s name. We are talking to staff on the Critical Care Unit about how they want the donation to be spent to best benefit their patients.”

To find out more about Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity and its work, go to lthcharity.org.uk