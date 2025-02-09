Sudden closure of much loved family owned smokehouse
Local Smokehouse Temporarily Closes Following Family BereavementThe beloved family-owned smokehouse, Henry's Smokehouse (Rated 4.5 on Tripadvisor) has announced its temporary closure due to the sudden passing of a cherished family member.
Known for its warm atmosphere and mouth-watering BBQ, the smokehouse has been a staple in the community, drawing patrons from all around.
In light of this unexpected event, the family has decided to pause operations to mourn their loss and make necessary arrangements. The community has shown immense support during this difficult time, highlighting the strong bond between the smokehouse and its patrons.Plans are underway for a reopening on Valentine’s weekend. In a gesture of gratitude and remembrance, the smokehouse will donate £1 to a local hospice and £1 to Cancer Care for every main course sold during their reopening period. This initiative reflects the family's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting causes close to their heart.
The family appreciates the understanding and patience of their customers during this time and looks forward to welcoming everyone back soon.