Successful sibling hoteliers avoid rivalries by vying for joint tourism award

Nigel Seddon and Liz Brown’s dream is to share in the Lancashire Tourism Awards spotlight for the first time, for their businesses The Elgin and Hotel Sheraton, both on the Queen’s Promenade.

It marks a proud milestone in the family’s long history as hoteliers, which began some 56 years ago.

In 1969 Irene and John Seddon moved from Greater Manchester to Blackpool to take over The Elgin, with the help of John’s mother, Dodo, who was involved in all aspects of the business until the age of 70.

It was ten years later that 21-year-old Nigel gave in to his ambitions to travel Australia to become the third generation of Seddons to join the business, taking on the role of General Manager at The Elgin – and has not looked back, working hard to build on the success of the hotel. His proudest achievement, securing the much-coveted Top Spot on TripAdvisor!

He said: “My main job was to get people through the door and then develop the hotel, because at that time we had 55 rooms and only two bathrooms. People queued down the corridor for a bath and it was 10p in the meter for heating and you’d get a hot water bottle in your bed! Slowly, but surely, over ten years, we turned 55 rooms into 40 ensuite rooms and then, in 2001, we bought the hotel next door, The Bolingbroke, and more than doubled our capacity, going to 89 bedrooms.

“Not long after I'd started, dad got quite ill and mum needed to look after him and I just had to get on with it. I was pretty autonomous really.

“Dad died 36 years ago but mum carried on working until we bought the hotel next door and then retired. She is very much a matriarch and still likes to be involved - and the long-standing guest and staff members love chatting to her.”

In 1985, Elgin Tours was also launched, offering ABTA-bonded, travel-inclusive holidays, which is still popular today.

Whilst proud of his raft of awards - including The Lancashire Tourism Awards’ Large Hotel of the Year last year - Nigel hopes to share the latest spoils with his sister when they vie for the Best Family-Owned Business – together.

He said: “There’s a bit of healthy competition between my sister and I. It’s like the old cliché - the best thing that happened to Coke was Pepsi!

“But we learn from each other. We like to think we complement each other really. We have different strengths. For example, Liz will do all the interior design for here, and I sign the bills off at the Sheraton. But it was important we didn’t go up against each other in these awards.”

In 2015, the Hotel Sheraton was purchased; a milestone moment marking Liz’s long-anticipated official entry into the family business, with valuable contributions from the fourth generation, Liz’s son, Ollie, who is part of the management team - wife Laura also supporting sales and marketing.

Together, the hotels employ around 150 dedicated staff and generate a combined annual turnover of around £8.5 million with 10% of turnover reinvested each year into annual refurbishments.

Liz wasted no time in making her mark in the local hotel scene, adding to the family business accolades, most recent of which was the prestigious ROSE (Recognition of Service Excellence) Award from VisitEngland.

And she’s now snapping at Nigel’s heels in the TripAdvisor Number three spot, the Sheraton’s highest ranking to date.

Liz said: “Providing a high level of customer service was instilled into us from a very young age but in recent years it's been more about delighting the customer by anticipating their needs, simply being proactive as well as reactive.

“Our little secret is that hospitality begins with the team and we care about our team just as much as we do about the guests. We try and anticipate their needs too and help in whichever way we can so our family values of kindness and generosity are show to each other, to our guests, and to our very valuable team members.”

Indeed, both Liz and Nigel claim it’s their family-led approach and dedication to outstanding customer and staff care that most drives their success.

Liz said: “One of the biggest advantages of being a family business is the ability to make thoughtful decisions quickly. There’s a shared commitment to protecting the legacy and ensuring the business remains sustainable; not just financially, but also in terms of its people, its community relationships and its environmental impact. Decisions are made with a sense of stewardship, not just strategy.

“It’s this blend of leadership, loyalty, and heart that sets the business apart and it's why so many guests, staff, and partners feel part of something much more than just a hotel stay.”

Nigel added: “Since acquiring the hotels the Seddon family has proudly upheld a tradition of hospitality rooted in warmth, trust, and community spirit. Succession planning is not a formal process; it’s a lived experience. From an early age, the next generation has been immersed in the business; from Liz and I helping in the restaurant growing up, to my daughters, Sophie and Emma, working in reception during their school holidays.

“All have been encouraged to explore the business and its values, learn the ropes and identify whether a passion for hospitality emerges. Leadership is never handed down or forced; it is nurtured through mentorship, shared responsibility and earned respect.”

“We follow customer feedback very closely. The best advice you'll get is from your own guests or your own staff, which is as true now as it was when I started out. We're always striving for 100% customer and staff satisfaction.”

Irene said: “I was so pleased both Nigel and Liz entered the family business and enjoy it immensely and for the last 10 years I have my grandson Oliver in the business too.

“I realised at the age of 88 how lucky I am to be able to discuss the businesses with them and help them make decisions. We are all very lucky that we have got each other.”

Ultimately, say Liz and Nigel, the legacy is about people - the guests, the team and the family.

By instilling pride, purpose, and a shared vision, the Seddons have built more than a business; they’ve created a living legacy that they believe will stand the test of time for generations to come.

Visit the hotels at: https://www.elginhotel.com/ and https://www.hotelsheraton.co.uk/

1 . Contributed The Elgin Hotel as it looked in the 19503. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Liz and Nigel Seddon pictured in 1970. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The first generation: Dodo Seddon, worked in the business until she was in her seventies. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales