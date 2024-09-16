Success of summer send-off show guarantees its return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new end of the holidays show, designed to bring families together for a last summer hurrah, proved so popular that it is to return next year.

Wharles’ Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival took place Saturday and Sunday, 31st August to 1st September.

Next year, it will keep the same weekend, 30th to 31st August - the last weekend before the start of the new autumn school term. It will also keep the same headline act, Stannage Stunt Team.

Its highly skilled stunt drivers use cars, motorcycles and quad bikes to perform daredevil jumps and falls featuring fire and explosives.

Daredevils on wheels, Stannage Stunt Team perform

Show organiser and local farmer David Martin on whose land in Salwick Road the event was staged said: “For a first show, we were very pleased by the attendance figures and the positive feedback we received.

“We had so many people ask us to make it an annual event that deciding to go ahead again next year was a decision the public made for us. The great reviews from visitors saying how much they enjoyed Stannage Stunt Team’s performance also made inviting them back to make sure we got the booking an easy decision too.”

David, who also hoststhe much-loved annual Fylde Vintage Steam & Farm Show at the same venue, which will take place 28th to 29th June next year, added: “Myself and everyone involved in this year’s inaugural Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival would like to thank everyone who came along. Putting on an event like this is a big risk. The outlay is huge. We are very grateful for all the support we received.”

Besides the stunt show, the Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival also had a fairground and big top with circus entertainers and magicians, live music from renowned Freddie Mercury and Neil Diamond tribute artists, a birds of prey display, mini zoo, tractor puling, chainsaw sculptors, large craft tent, market and trade stalls, food and a licensed beer tent plus a display of more than 600 vintage steam and farm vehicles.

Stannage Stunt Team is to return next year

Among the stalls was a tombola stall run by a team of volunteers from Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which was the event charity. It raised £763 over the weekend, boosted to more than £1,000 after festival guest musicians Wigan Ukulele Band donated its £300 performance fee.

The charity’s event and community fundraiser Yvonne Stott said: “Congratulations to David and his team for a hugely successful launch festival. We are very grateful to David for choosing us as his event charity. He has been a wonderful supporter for many years as has Wigan Ukulele Band.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk