Street Souls: Blackpool – the people behind the seaside town

Outside The Reel Vegas, Thomas and Esme leaned into each other while the world rushed past. Blackpool’s noise and bustle seemed to fall away in that small space between them, as though the town existed just to frame their quiet moment.

Photography exhibition by Kenny McRae in Blackpool.

The latest photography exhibition by Kenny McRae captures the heart, humour, and humanity of Blackpool and the North West through a series of striking street portraits. Officially opened on 6 October, the show has drawn local photography enthusiasts and creatives, eager to see Blackpool through a different lens. The exhibition runs until 3 November and features two collections – “It’s Not So Grim” and “Street Souls: Blackpool.”

McRae, originally from Edinburgh and now based in Salford, discovered his passion for street photography in 2019 after serving 12 years in the Army. What began as casual snapshots during family trips to the seaside evolved into a deep creative practice rooted in empathy and observation. “During Covid, photography became a real mental health lifeline,” he recalls. “I started noticing how every person, every street corner, had its own rhythm, its own story.”

The Street Souls: Blackpool series holds a particularly special place in his heart. It captures the essence of the seaside town through the people who bring it to life — from lifelong residents and recent arrivals to visitors returning year after year. “One of my favourite photo books is Humans of New York,” McRae explains. “I found myself doing something similar in Blackpool — meeting people, chatting, and noting down their stories. There’s a real openness here and a shared love for the place.”

Outside the Beach House, Phil stood watch. He worked the door with a mix of firmness and grace, a presence that said he could handle trouble but preferred to keep things calm. Strength and kindness, held in equal balance.

Each portrait tells a small, personal story — sometimes humorous, sometimes deeply moving — creating a collective portrait of a town that is often misunderstood, yet full of character and warmth. Visitors can scan a QR code beside each image to read more about the people in the photographs. In his other series, It’s Not So Grim, McRae challenges the outdated stereotypes of the North as dull or grey, highlighting instead the colour, humour, and humanity that define Northern life.

Beyond his artistic practice, McRae is also an active member of the local creative community. Alongside photographers Lee Cobbs and Stan Crook, he regularly leads photo walks across Blackpool, encouraging people to explore familiar places with fresh eyes. This collaborative approach has helped nurture a growing network of photographers and art lovers who share a passion for authentic visual storytelling.

The exhibition is currently on view at Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, 53b Albert Road, Blackpool, where it will remain open until 3 November 2025. Visitors are invited to stop by and experience Blackpool through the eyes of an artist who, though not a resident, has fallen completely in love with the town and its people.