STEM Roadshow hosted by Unity Academy comes to Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19th anniversary roadshow of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) comes to Unity Academy, Blackpool.

Unity Academy Blackpool, part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust recently hosted the UK's longest-running science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) roadshow for schools. This was the launch of its 19th annual season, celebrating STEM education and career opportunities across Britain.

The theme of the 2024 show was Electricity and Energy, and it proved to be a highly interactive and educational experience. The roadshow explored the fundamentals of electricity and its generation, leaving pupils and teachers alike ‘shocked’ and ‘breathless’ by the dynamic demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the event, students were treated to a series of multimedia and interactive demonstrations, including creating circuits, examining the pros and cons of different energy sources such as more sustainable options and how they impact on a modern changing world, generating an electrostatic charge with a Van de Graaff generatorand a thrilling finale where a teacher used pedal power to turn an LED windmill, showcasing a colourful light display and animations.

Unity students learning about magnetic effects from the roadshow team

In addition to the engaging demonstrations, the roadshow highlighted the vast array of careers available in STEM fields. Representatives from BAE Systems, The Royal Air Force, and The Royal Navy discussed various career pathways, emphasising the importance of STEM education in pursuing these opportunities. This segment aimed to inspire students to consider future careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Nathanael Howell - Assistant Designated Safeguarding Lead & Careers Lead said, “The event not only provided an unforgettable experience but also enriched our students' understanding of electricity and sparked their interest in STEM subjects and careers. Additionally, teachers received digital resources to further develop these lessons in the classroom, ensuring that the impact of the roadshow extends beyond the performance itself. Unity Academy Blackpool is grateful to BAE Systems, The Royal Air Force, and The Royal Navy for bringing this inspiring and educational event to our school; fostering a deeper appreciation for STEM and opening students' eyes to exciting career possibilities, especially around the emerging clean energy market”.

Jessica Walmsley - Unity Academy Head of Science said, "We were very lucky to have the BAE Roadshow at Unity Academy talking to our students about energy and electricity. Year 7 and Year 8 students were involved in hands on activities,demonstrations and performances which they really enjoyed. We look forward to next year’s 20th anniversary of STEM”.