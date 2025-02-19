Standing ovation for working class strategy proposal at Church of England 'parliament'

Lancashire Vicar Alex Frost received a standing ovation from the Church of England's General Synod on Wednesday as he proposed encouraging the Church to develop a strategy to welcome more working-class people as candidates for ministry.

Fr Alex Frost, from St Matthew's in Burnley, was speaking (pictured) to win support for his private member’s motion (PMM) arguing that the Church should seek to produce a 'national strategy for the encouragement, development and support of vocations, lay and ordained, of people from working-class backgrounds'.

In the debate that followed, all members of General Synod (the church's 'parliament') supported the PMM. It was carried by an overwhelming majority, with no one voting against.

Rt Rev. Philip North, the Bishop of Blackburn, was there for the debate and supported the motion himself, commenting: "For several years our nationally-funded pilot scheme 'M:Power' has been based in several locations around the County of Lancashire.

Rev Alex Frost speaking at Synod

"M:Power is an unique project to train and equip people to share the good news of Jesus in urban areas; identifying, recognising, resourcing and enabling leaders from and for urban estates and other low-income communities. I'm sure our work with M:Power could feed into and inform a national strategy."

In his proposal speech, Fr Alex told fellow Synod members: “Working class people know who they are: if you are sitting here today asking yourself if you might be working class, then you aren’t.”

“This motion represents our opportunity to be faithful to the Gospel, bold and ambitious, standing up for the vulnerable people of our country and communities.

“This proposal offers up new ways of working that will rejuvenate the impact of our faith on society. Let’s tear down the curtain!”

The Church will now consider the implications of the adoption of Fr Alex’s proposed strategy and work up a timetable for implementation.

Speaking to Premier Christian Radio after the debate (listen here) Fr Alex said: “Lots of people in Synod were really positive - I was amazed to get a standing ovation! The church has got to be for people of all cultures and backgrounds.

"The message to those people who have a Christian faith, are maybe not academic but feel they have something to offer, is they definitely do. This a real opportunity for the church to try something different and reach a much wider audience, where there is huge potential; a rich harvest waiting."

Fr Alex also spoke to every regional radio station on the BBC network over a two-hour period about the outcome of the debate on his PMM.

You can listen to the interview he did at that time with BBC Radio Lancashire here on BBC Sounds from 1h 50m 30s.