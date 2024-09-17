Stand Up Comedy In Preston This Week!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Come and join us for comedy laughs at The Ferret!

Kicking of this weeks events, on Tuesday 17th September, get ready for some more laughs at this months #MakeTheFerretMadAgain comedy night? MTFMA happens every third Tuesday of the month at The Ferret, Preston!

These hilarious nights are FREE ENTRY and the laughs will kick off from 7:30pm (doors at 7pm).

MTFMA happens every third Tuesday of the month, and here’s your lineup for the 17th’s giggles:

#MakeTheFerretMadAgain comedy night

Fil Milton MCJacky BoyAnnabelle DeveyDenzil EdeKie CarsonAmit MistryPercy SavageBazza

Come and enjoy some Ferret funnies, and Make The Ferret Mad Again!

The Ferret, 55 Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ