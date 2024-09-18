Staff member at Blackpool home takes part in Great North Run and raises almost £2,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staff member at MHA Pennystone Court pounded the Yorkshire streets during the Great North Run and raised almost £2,000.

Jaide Foster- Howarth works at the Blackpool home and took part in the Great North Run, something she had never done before.

She raised a total of £1973, which will go towards a Man Shed, which will be a space that male residents can use to do simple woodwork, pot plants, small DIY projects or just a place to sit with a brew and chat.

The Great North Run is the largest half marathon in the world, taking place annually in Northeast England each September. Participants run between Newcastle upon Tyne and South Shields.

Jaide Foster-Howarth ran the Great North Run for the first time and raised almost £2,000

Residents and staff watched the run together at the home and made banners to show their support.

She received a hero's welcome when she came back to work and showed her medal to everyone.

MHA Pennystone Court offers 36 places for dementia and residential care.

Jaide was “overwhelmed” with the support shown by locals to her and the other runners and described the atmosphere as “unreal”

She added: “Up until the morning of the run I was fine, but as I got closer to the start I was a little nervous as I had never done anything like this before.

"The atmosphere and support keep you going, and once I had completed the run I had mixed emotions.

“There were other colleagues from MHA there as well, and I want to give them a huge shout out as their support was amazing

“To reach the amount I have is incredible, I did not imagine almost doubling the target, and I am extremely proud and grateful for the support.

“The extra money will go towards arranging activities and trips for residents, which I am sure they will enjoy.”