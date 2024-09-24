Staff Celebrate 200-Year Combined Service Milestone with Questa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Questa, a financial planning firm based on the Fylde Coast in Lancashire, has reached a significant milestone, celebrating 200 years of combined staff experience.

Founded in 2007, Questa has become one of the region's most respected financial advisory firms. The team is comprised of 18 staff members, primarily recruited through personal recommendations, all experienced professionals. They provide personalised financial advice to clients across the UK.

Several staff members have been with the business since it was founded 17 years ago, including Anthony Hoskisson, Stuart Dewin, Sue Garrod, Gareth Griffiths, Dave Oldrid and Gus Williamson.

Anthony Hoskisson, Questa managing director, said: "Reaching this milestone is testament to the strong, supportive environment we’ve built here. Many of our staff tell us they choose to stay with Questa for a long time because they feel valued and where our work truly makes a difference.”

Questa staff celebrating 200-Year Combined Service Milestone

Questa offers a wide range of services, including investment management, retirement planning, tax planning, estate planning, and protection planning. Their commitment to delivering tailored advice is reflected in the high level of client satisfaction and the strong relationships they have built over the years.

Anthony added: "Our success is down to our incredible team. Together, we’ve managed to maintain a close-knit, happy workplace where everyone feels part of something bigger. This 200-year milestone is a shared achievement and a reason to be proud of the dedication and passion of everyone at Questa."

As Questa continues to grow, this milestone reminds the firm of its deep-rooted values and the importance of a committed, experienced team in delivering exceptional financial advice to clients.