St Annes salon named finalist for Salon of the Year in London
Opulence Hairdressing, which opened its doors in March 2019 after a full refurbishment, prides itself on providing a luxury atmosphere and the highest level of service to create signature looks for its clients. Specialising in colouring and covering all aspects of hairdressing including hair extensions, and they stay abreast of the latest techniques and trends through continuous staff training and development.
Sarah Smith, owner of Opulence Hairdressing, said, "We're absolutely thrilled to have made it to the finals! Building a successful salon has been a life long goal and we're thrilled to be recognised for our hard work. I'm incredibly proud of our team for consistently delivering excellence and contributing to the growth of our business—it's truly a team effort.”
Having recently celebrated its 5th birthday in March, Opulence Hairdressing continues to be a beacon of excellence in the British hairdressing industry, leading the charge towards innovation and superior customer service.
Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, commended Opulence Hairdressing, stating, "The awards celebrate the talented and passionate businesses and individuals who contribute to the greatness of British hairdressing. Being nominated for Salon of the Year 2 requires finalists to demonstrate excellence across the board, encompassing flawless customer care, inspiring training programs, innovative marketing strategies, and continuous staff support. Opulence Hairdressing should take pride in being acknowledged for their industry contribution."
A total of 17 trophies will be awarded at HJ's British Hairdressing Business Awards 2024, recognising excellence in various categories such as best team, outstanding customer care, and salon design. Since its inception in 1999, the awards have been synonymous with industry excellence, honouring pioneers like TONI&GUY, Electric Hairdressing, Lions Barber Collective, Colin McAndrew, and Casey Coleman.