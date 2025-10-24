St. Anne’s on the Sea Christmas Lights Switch On 2025

By John Nightingale
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 14:36 BST
St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Council is excited to announce this year's Christmas Lights Switch On celebrations which will be held on Saturday 29th November in St. Anne’s Road West Car-Park at 5.45pm.

The celebrations will commence with the annual Santa tour of the town visiting specific satellite shopping area locations. The schedule is as follows.

Alexandria Drive (11.30am), Whalley Place (12.15pm), Headroomgate Road (12.55pm), St. David’s Road North (1.35pm) and St. Alban’s Road (Church Rd end) (2.05pm). Photos with Santa and free gifts will be available for the children.

At 3.00pm Churches Together will hold a Crib Blessing at the amphitheatre in the Town Centre. The event will include music, carols and the unveiling of the nativity crib.

Entertainment on the main stage (located in the main town square car park) will start at 3.50pm with our two wonderful hosts Emma-Louise Jackson and Kerry Rogers. The order of performances will be as follows. Just Good Friends, Memories Hub Choir, Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts, Theatrix Drama & Musical Theatre, finishing with Across the Boards.

At 5.45pm The St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Council Mayor Councillor Karen Harrison with the Deputy Fylde Mayor Councillor Chery Little will oversee the switching on of the lights by the St. Anne’s Carnival Queen.

The event is organised and run by St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Council.

For more information, please check our website

https://www.stannesonthesea-tc.gov.uk

and/or our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/stannesonthesea

