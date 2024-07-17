St Annes Care Company on a mission to make care cool
Visiting Angels Fylde Coast launched in August 2023 and is owned by local business woman Lisa Footman. Lisa has two teenage sons and recognised that there needs to be more employment opportunties for highly skilled, highly paid locals. All too often we hear about the crisis in social care and having to rely heavily on overseas workers.
" Whilst historically social care may deserve the awful reputation it has as a career choice, I simply do not believe that has to be the case" said Lisa. "Many care companies do not pay travel time or mileage and expect the carers to work unsociable hours for less than minimum wage. These practices should be stopped immediately. Care is a skilled profession and those doing it deserve to be paid far higher than National Living Wage. We hear horror stories about carers being sent out to work with no training or formal qualifications. This is unair on both the carers and those receiving care. The same goes for zero hours contracts - we do not believe in those at Visiting Angels and I think that is one of the reasons we don't struggle to recruit here"
There are currently 152,000 vacancies in adult social care and unbelievably 17% of carers quit on their first day. Visiting Angels run a world class induction and Academy training program so that we can really put our arms around the new carers and ensure they are happy and well trained from day one.
Our mission statement is to be the UK Care Sector Employer of Choice by 2030 and in less than a year we have built an amazing team including care professionals, ex nurses, and professionals from different career backgrounds. We open up our induction every month, and onboard at least four new 'Angels' each month. The team do not wear uniforms so they 'can be themselves' and are proud to work for a company which has a five star rating on Glassdoor UK.
Donna Rutherford is the Registered Manager who is determined to raise the standards in social care. She knows that this can only be achieved through investment in the care team, and has recently been instrumental in enrolling five Angels onto NVQ programs in partnership with Training Works UK.
Visiting Angels Fylde Coast is trailblazing to improve working conditions for all carers across the Fylde Coast, and Donna and Lisa both hope to see other care companies following suit so that care becomes a career of choice for local individuals with a passion for care.
