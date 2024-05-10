Solstice Arts Festival oming to Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The world famous Blackpool Actors Chapel is hosting the first ever Community Arts Festival in June
The first Blackpool Solstice Arts Festival is coming to town in June, with Viking battles, Ukulele masterclasses, singing, dancing and joy.
Based around the campus of St Stephens on the Cliffs, containing the world famous Actors Chapel, we are launching a week of fun followed by a year of community engagement.
More information and tickets for the event can be found here.