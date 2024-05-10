Solstice Arts Festival coming to Blackpool

The world famous Blackpool Actors Chapel is hosting the first ever Community Arts Festival in June

The first Blackpool Solstice Arts Festival is coming to town in June, with Viking battles, Ukulele masterclasses, singing, dancing and joy.

Based around the campus of St Stephens on the Cliffs, containing the world famous Actors Chapel, we are launching a week of fun followed by a year of community engagement.

