Solo Parents United CIC Needs your help

With a huge plan to help more Solo Parents we need your help. We are organising an award night in Blackpool to celebrate all the amazing solo parents in the Northwest and businesses' who help us out. And we are looking for any businesses who can help us in any way. We do have a sponsorship package available. But on the look out for entertainment for the night, rainbow items for the table, advertisement and more. When the nominations go up we need your help finding these amazing people. Everyone is able to vote and help us find these superstars. Are you willing to Help?

All funds raised will be going towards a hub for solo parents united cic to be able to use for meeetings, events, help and eventually some housing to to help families who have had to flee or lose their home. We want to create a safe enviroment for all. And couldnt think of a better way of doing it by celebrating all the superstars.

For anyone want to get invoved in anyway please dm via our fb,insta or TT pages we have a rainbow logo. or email us [email protected] we'd love you to be apart of it.

Voting will be on our website and fb page and you can see some of our past events on thier including a summer festival we did too. Any Questions are welcome too.