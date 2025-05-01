Slay your staycay: Travelodge drops exclusive swimwear range for ultimate beach vibes
The budget hotel chain has introduced a limited-edition swimwear collection, ideal for those visiting British seaside destinations this bank holiday weekend.
The range includes a one-piece swimsuit, bikini, board shorts, and swimming trunks.
The swimwear will be available at the Travelodge Blackpool South Shore as well as Rhyl, Bournemouth seafront, Brighton seafront, and Helensburgh seafront.
Travelodge spokesperson Holly Oades said: “There's nothing more gloriously British than hitting the beach the moment the sunshine and warmer weather arrives.
“Whether it's an impromptu paddle or a bracing swim in the sea, Travelodge has got your back.
“Turn the tide on sandy pants and soggy jeans and be beach ready with our new swimwear range.”
Guests at the Blackpool South Shore Travelodge can get their hands on the complimentary swimwear on a first-come, first-served basis.