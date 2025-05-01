Slay your staycay: Travelodge drops exclusive swimwear range for ultimate beach vibes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hotel chain Travelodge has launched an exclusive new swimwear range, with Blackpool being one of the sites across the UK to launch the collection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The budget hotel chain has introduced a limited-edition swimwear collection, ideal for those visiting British seaside destinations this bank holiday weekend.

The range includes a one-piece swimsuit, bikini, board shorts, and swimming trunks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The swimwear will be available at the Travelodge Blackpool South Shore as well as Rhyl, Bournemouth seafront, Brighton seafront, and Helensburgh seafront.

Travelodge launches its limited-edition swimwear range, perfect for all those hitting the beach for a spring staycation

Travelodge spokesperson Holly Oades said: “There's nothing more gloriously British than hitting the beach the moment the sunshine and warmer weather arrives.

“Whether it's an impromptu paddle or a bracing swim in the sea, Travelodge has got your back.

“Turn the tide on sandy pants and soggy jeans and be beach ready with our new swimwear range.”

Guests at the Blackpool South Shore Travelodge can get their hands on the complimentary swimwear on a first-come, first-served basis.