Skipton relaunches scheme where Blackpool community can vote to support 3 good causes

Skipton Building Society has announced the launch of its annual “Community Giving” scheme where the local community can vote for 3 local Cleveleys charities and 3 St Annes charities to receive donations worth £4,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, Community Giving is set to donate double that of last year, with a total of £164,000 being shared between 246 good causes across the locations of the Skipton branches. Each of Skipton's 82 branches has selected three deserving charities within 20 miles of their branch, with the help of local members, who were invited to nominate good causes making a difference in their communities.

The 3 charities selected for the Cleveleys area are:

Donna's Dream House, Blackpool Brian House AKA TRINITY HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE SERVICES LTD Fylde Kids Foundation

The 3 charities selected for the St Annes area are:

The Street Life Trust Limited Fylde Food Bank Just Good Friends

From 7 October, customers visiting Skipton Building Society's Cleveleys and St Annes branches will have the opportunity to vote for one of the three charities. Voting will run until Friday 1 November, with the following prizes awarded to the charities based on their vote count:

1st place: £1,000

2nd place: £600

3rd place: £400

Abigail Wallbank, Skipton’s Group Social Impact Senior Specialist, expressed her excitement for the initiative: "At Skipton, we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work. Doubling our donation amounts this year allows us to make an even greater difference to the local charities that mean so much to our customers. We’re proud to offer them the opportunity to have a direct say in where our funding goes and look forward to seeing the positive impact these donations will have in the Cleveleys and St Annes area."

To vote for a charity, or find more information, please visit your local Skipton branch.