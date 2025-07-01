Sizzling summer sale at popular Blackpool restaurant

Diners in Blackpool looking to enjoy a cut-price meal in July can head to Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian where they can tuck into a main course for half the price!

Available at the famed chef’s Talbot Road restaurant, anyone who fancies a meal that’s been devised by the renowned restaurateur, will be able to do so for just 50 per cent of the normal price.

Including all large plate courses* it means anyone who wants to go out for a celebration, date night or just to enjoy a meal out, can do so knowing it will be superb value for money.

Phil Andrews, executive head chef said: “This is a fantastic offer and hope it will encourage guests to come out and enjoy a meal here at the Marco’s New York Italian.

The delicious Pomodoro Stozzapreti Pasta available for 50 per cent off at Marco's New York Italian in Blackpool

“The relaxed, informal atmosphere of the restaurant sits perfectly with the type of food we serve and is great for anyone looking to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank!

“We have a wonderful variety of main course dishes so there’s plenty of choice for guests to select from. This includes Lasagne Ragù alla Bolognese, Pollo all Milanese, Boston Crab Cakes, Sticky Pork Ribs, Pomodoro Stozzapreti Pasta and Baked Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni plus an assortment of pizzas.

“Marco’s philosophy on eating out is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere. We serve classic, recognisable dishes that sit perfectly with his ethos of casual, authentic and affordable dining and this offer makes it even more attractive.”

* Not available after 5pm on Friday - Saturday. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. 50% discount applied to large plates on our à la carte menu. Excludes New York Grill dishes. Available from 1 July to 20 July 2025.

For more information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/blackpool