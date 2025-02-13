Sip and paint trend takes homes this Valentine’s Day thanks to The Range’s viral DIY kits

Searches for ‘sip and paint Valentine’s Day’ have skyrocketed by 140% in the last seven days, and our FYPs have been flooded with couples giving this creative yet cosy trend a try.

While these artsy events are popping up across the country, shoppers are falling in love with The Range’s brand-new DIY Sip and Paint Kits – perfect for those looking to skip the crowds, avoid unpredictable February weather and enjoy a relaxed yet romantic evening.

Each set includes everything you need to get creative, including canvases, candles or even wine glasses, all starting at just £7.99 – so you won’t break the bank on expensive dates this Valentine’s.

So whether you’re sketching (often questionable) portraits of your other half or decorating glasses or candles to create a swoon-worthy tablescape, there’s something for beginners and budding artists alike to get stuck into.

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, a chilled Galentine’s with the girls, or looking for love-ly Palentine’s activities to keep everyone entertained, it’s the perfect excuse to swap dinner dates for DIY art during the season of romance.