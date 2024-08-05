Silver jubilee cycle’s boost for Rosemere

More than 100 cyclists participated in June’s annual The Taps bike ride, which was celebrating its silver jubilee, raising a record £4,024 for event charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The ride’s peloton had a choice of either a 30 mile or 15 mile route. Both courses started and finished at The Taps pub in Henry Street, just off Lytham town centre, and were fully marshalled, signed and safety car patrolled.

Among the cyclists was a team of 29 from Lytham charity Live Like Ralph. The team used The Taps as a training run for a coast-to-coast fundraiser. In support, Taps organisers returned team members’ entry fees and gave a donation, which together came to £1,000 for the charity.

On finishing, all participants were rewarded with refreshments and an opportunity to take part in a fundraising auction and raffle.

The Taps ride co-ordinator Danny Kirkman presents Rosemere’s Sue Swire with the 2024 ride donation

Event co-ordinator Danny Kirkman, proprietor of Ansdell salon Salvation Hairdressing, said: “Our rider numbers were up to pre pandemic levels, which made for a great 25th anniversary celebration. Thank you to everyone who supported the ride in any way, including the generous local businesses, which donated some great raffle and auction prizes.”

The ride’s association with Rosemere Cancer Foundation began more than a decade ago in tribute to the late former The Taps landlady June Rigg, who had received treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. With this year’s donation, The Taps ride has raised almost £75,000 for the charity.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk