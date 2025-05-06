Sign-Supported Communication Charity Launch Baby Signing Classes Across The UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Signalong for Babies offer recognised baby signing courses and training opportunities across the United Kingdom, helping to transform early communication for families. Every baby is unique and develops at their own pace. Signing with your baby is a great way to encourage and support their communication skills, even before they can speak.

Babies often develop the motor skills needed for signing before they are able to speak. For young children, the inability to express their needs can be incredibly frustrating and equally challenging for parents and caregivers. Because babies understand language long before they can speak, they naturally try to mimic the communication they see around them. By using sign alongside speech, parents can greatly reduce frustration for both them and their babies. Instead of guessing what your child needs, a simple sign for "milk," "cuddle," and "toy” can help you communicate clearly, ease emotional stress, and even support your child’s speech and language development.

Research* suggests that around 1 in 200 children in the UK need communication support, such as learning to sign to convey their thoughts, feelings, ideas and to hold conversations. If you later discover your child has an identified speech, language, or communication need, by introducing Signalong from a young age, you’ve already laid the foundation for an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) system, giving them a head start.

Signalong for Babies and Toddler cards and Nursery Rhyme books are available to purchase on our shop. *

Signalong for Babies Learning Cards

* To ensure you learn the correct handshapes and perform the signs accurately, we recommend attending a Signalong for Babies/Toddlers course led by one of our qualified Trainers.

Signalong for Babies was created after Signalong, The Communication Charity was inundated with requests to develop a recognised, consistent method of producing signs tailored to babies using Signalong’s methodology and structure. It developed 106 signs identified as the most appropriate for babies aged 6-12 months; using established hand gestures based on British Sign Language (BSL) to improve communication between parents and babies, before babies can talk.

Signalong for Babies Sessions

Signalong for Babies sessions are designed for babies aged six to 18 months and are taught in a friendly and relaxed environment by one of our qualified Trainers. Signalong for Babies currently has Trainers located in Norfolk, Edinburgh, Dorset, Kelso (Scottish Borders), and The North West, all ready to support parents and children on a journey of communication and connection.

Online Signalong for Babies Session

Trainers provide an engaging and interactive course tailored to families with each course ending with a Nursery Rhyme. Each session is limited to nine babies (excluding siblings) enabling Trainers to give plenty of attention and support to attendees. The course is delivered over eight weeks, following a structured session plan with a Trainer. Each session begins with a short relaxation activity to help calm the babies and prepare their hands for signing. Each class also has time for a chat at the end, allowing parents to connect, share, and ask questions. To enquire about attending a session, contact a Signalong for Babies Trainer in the local area.

CEO of Signalong The Communication Charity and Signalong for Babies Trainer in Norfolk, Tracy Goode Commented: “There are many baby signing classes available in the UK, the majority using a lot of natural gestures / actions in their signs. However, Signalong has developed a course using a recognised and consistent method of producing signs. Signalong for Babies classes are delivered by Trainers who have undertaken Signalong training to ensure that the most appropriate 106 signs and popular nursery rhymes are taught accurately. We have retained the Signalong methodology of handshape (how the hands are formed), orientation (how the hands are held), placement (where the hands are held) and movement. Therefore, should you discover that your baby has a speech, language or communication difficulty, they are already familiar with a recognised signing system.”

Anyone Can Become a Signalong for Babies Trainer.

Signalong for Babies is also actively encouraging more people to become Trainers and help parents and babies communicate with each other. To become a Trainer, participants would need to attend and complete a two-day Signalong for Babies course to become certified. The course includes learning and understanding the methodology and handshapes, practising the Learning Cards and signs, looking at milestones and the different resources Signalong for Babies will provide. Becoming a Trainer not only offers flexible work and the opportunity to earn income, but it’s also deeply rewarding as Trainers support and nurture babies’ cognitive development.

Signalong for Babies has retained the same methodology as Signalong which includes handshape, orientation, placement and movement. Using this methodology ensures consistency with users and that it’s appropriate for everyone. Signalong for Babies hosted an online Training Course with an edited version available to view on its YouTube channel, giving viewers an idea of what is included in the full Training Course.

A parent using Signalong for Babies commented: “My daughter’s enjoyment of learning signs to support her communication before speech was evident and we had many 'conversations' before she could talk. As a result, she was able to express her wants, needs, and interests and did not seem to experience the same frustrations that other children can at an early age.”

Signalong for Toddlers

Signalong for Babies also offers resources and support for Toddlers, Signalong for Toddlers. Most children begin to talk around 12 months old, but their desire to communicate starts much earlier. As a parent, it can be incredibly frustrating when your baby or toddler is upset, and you don’t know why. Signing gives children a way to express their needs, feelings, and preferences before they can speak, reducing the need for crying and whining.

One of the added benefits of using signing is that it can support your baby’s understanding and use of spoken language. It also encourages more meaningful interaction, helping to build a stronger bond between parent and child. As your child grows, they will begin to understand that pictures and photographs can represent real objects and words. Incorporating signs while speaking will help reinforce this connection and support their learning.

To find out more about Signalong for Babies visit https://www.signalongforbabies.org.uk/

To find out more about courses visit https://www.signalongforbabies.org.uk/our-trainers-1 and to find out more about becoming a Trainer visit https://www.signalongforbabies.org.uk/become-a-trainer or email [email protected]

*National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR)