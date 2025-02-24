Sheriffs back Ambassador plan

Lancashire’s Sheriff and Under Sheriff have backed a new award scheme

Tossett cakes, a sweet treat created by Mary Queen of Scots and associated with Stalmine, were gifted to Helen Bingley OBE, the county’s High Sheriff and David Cam, the Under Sheriff, on their special mission to Knott End on Sea on Friday.

In an uplifting doubled-headed event, the sheriffs met industrious members of Friends of Knott End Library (FOKEL) who thronged the library’s reopening after extensive restorative work.

FOKEL were praised by Librarian Jo for their “magnificent efforts” supporting the library and the vibrant volunteer groups who host meetings at the venue.

The sheriffs sample the cakes

Then, dressed in their unique regal finery, the Sheriffs travelled to Knott End Golf Club to endorse the launch of new Community Ambassador Awards.

The scheme - open to the whole community - will celebrate individuals who demonstrate kindness, caring, dedication and selflessly helping the less fortunate.

The awards will cover adult and under 16 year olds entrants, and winners will be revealed at a special presentation at the club, backed by The Sheriffs, later in the year.

Praising the concept, High Sheriff Helen said: “It is wonderful to see the golf club embracing the wider community and launching such a great scheme. We are delighted to be associated with the project.”

And Under Sheriff David Cam added: “This creative initiative really underpins the remarkable communities across our county.”

Winners will be recognised for their efforts in raising funds and offering tangible support to needy individuals and groups in the local community.

The golf club general manager, Alex Davies, said: “Our Community Ambassadors will lead by example through their selfless, creative, and unassuming fundraising efforts.

“Their commitment to helping the vulnerable and less fortunate plays a vital role in fostering unity, strengthening the wider community and underpins the Club’s commitment to growing, protecting and fostering good relations.”

And, as a parting memory of the day, the Sheriffs each received a box of handcrafted Tossett cakes, spiced with cardamom and caraway seeds, baked from an ancient recipe by FOKEL member Peter Nuttall.