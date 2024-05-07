Shaun’s sleepout raises over £1,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Keane said “It all started in January when I saw an article about a big sleep out in front of St. John’s Parish Church in the centre of Blackpool, facing the Winter Gardens. I thought that’s a coincidence, as my superpower is sleeping.

"Entrants had to raise a minimum of £50. At the same time, I had been looking at our national magazine Freemasonry Today and noticed there were over 300 lodges in West Lancashire. I thought if I ask each one for just £1, I’ve cracked it. With the help of our Provincial Office based in Leyland I was able to email every Lodge and Chapter in West Lancashire.

"The first donation I got was actually £1 and I thought well that’s what I asked for; however, over the coming weeks I received donations from every group in West Lancashire, as well as personal donations from fellow Freemasons.

Shaun presents the cheque to Kim Hughes supported by Ben Gorry

"The £300 target was soon exceeded and increased to an impressive total of £1768.64. The generosity shown has left me humbled. The night of the big sleep outcould not have been worse. It was cold, wet and windy; however, for me it was only one night. For those we are trying to help it’s every night of the week, without a roof over their heads.

"I hope that our donation of £1718.64, combined with those amounts from the other 100 sleepers taking part that night, may go some way to helping those less fortunate than ourselves. In addition to receiving donations, I also received several personal letters andemails of support, for which I am very grateful”.