Second Trance for hypnotist Ken Webster

After 37 unforgettable years at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, legendary comedy hypnotist Ken Webster has just 3 shows remaining and is then taking his final bow from the iconic Horseshoe Showbar — marking the end of an era for one of Britain’s most enduring entertainers.

Webster, who holds the world record for the longest-running resident comedy stage hypnosis show in a single venue, has become synonymous with Blackpool’s vibrant entertainment scene.

His unique blend of mind-bending hypnosis and side-splitting humour has drawn generations of audiences, cementing his reputation as a master showman.

But fans can rest easy — this isn’t the end. In a surprise announcement on social media this week, Webster revealed that he’ll be returning to Blackpool in 2026 with an all-new show at the Viva Showbar, promising fresh laughs, new hypnotic stunts, and a whole lot of mischief.

In 2026 Comedy Stage Hypnotist Ken Webster will return to Blackpool at his new home of The Viva Cabaret Showbar.

At 61, the Scarborough-born entertainer shows no sign of slowing down. True to form, Webster also announced that every 2026 Viva performance will feature a charity fundraising element in support of Brian House Children’s Hospice, a cause close to his heart.

Over the years, Webster has raised thousands through creative stunts, including performing in drag, taking part in the “Benidorm in a Banger” challenge, and embarking on his comedic travel series “Ken Down Under” — a video diary available to watch for free at www.kendownunder.com, where every view helps raise funds for Brian House.

In a twist of fate, Webster’s move to Viva will bring him even closer to the Blackpool Comedy Carpet — where fans have launched a petition to replace disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris’s name with Webster’s, honouring his 37-year contribution to comedy in the resort. The petition can be found at change.org.

While his world record will now stand at an impressive 37 years in one venue, Webster’s legacy continues to grow — with 2026 marking his 38th consecutive year performing in Blackpool.

Tickets for Ken Webster’s “Outrageous Comedy Hypnotist” 2026 show at Viva Blackpool are available now at www.vivablackpool.com.

And as Ken himself might say — you’re getting sleepy… but not before the laughter starts all over again.