"Seaside Stories": A Celebration of Local Art

Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery is proud to present Seaside Stories, an engaging exhibition that brings together the work of talented local artists, showcasing a variety of artistic expressions inspired by our seaside surroundings.

Running until November 3rd, this unique collection offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the creativity and diversity of the local art community.

The exhibition features works by a range of artists, each contributing their own perspective and medium. From detailed pencil sketches to vibrant paintings, evocative photography, and even sculpture, the collection offers something for every art lover. The participating artists include John Threlfall, Susan Earnshaw, Dylan Cross, Lesley Keeler, Elizabeth Ward, Robin Ross, Steven Leadbeater, Laura White, Shamack (Przemek Malachowski), and Luke Barnes.

Seaside Stories is the first exhibition at Tea Amantes organized through an open call submission process, making it a true reflection of the local community's talent. The artists’ diverse approaches come together to form a cohesive narrative, highlighting the beauty, spirit, and creativity that emerge from our coastal environment.

Shamack, Dylan Cross, John Threlfall, Sonny Jacobs, Anna Paprzycka.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in this inspiring collection, enjoy the atmosphere of Tea Amantes (53b Albert Rd, Blackpool FY1 4PW), and perhaps find a new favorite local artist. The exhibition is open to the public until November 3rd. Stop by and experience Seaside Stories for yourself.