Searching for Albert Winstanley, St Anne's architect
He was active in the Lytham St Anne's community and prominent in the local Conservative association. Among his many projects was the remodelling of the interior of the Lancaster Grand theatre after a fire in 1908.
This remains almost unchanged to this day and the theatre is putting on a display to celebrate Winstanley's work for the Heritage Open Day on September 13th.
So far the only picture the theatre has found of Winstanley himself is a very grainy image that appeared in a paper at the time of his death. If you are able to help, please contact the Secretary, Adrian Tayler - [email protected]